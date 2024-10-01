ABS has released the provisional mortality data for January to June 2024, reporting more deaths than 2023 (+1.3%), but fewer than 2022 (-2.5%). Never forget that 2022 was 18.8% higher than the 2015-2019 baseline.

Historical baseline data is not presented in these monthly releases, though historical raw data from 2015 to 2023 is available for download.

This release added 16,855 deaths for June 2024, and 270 late registered deaths for January to May, to bring total deaths for the first 6 months of 2024 to 91,319. First and latest release is labelled, showing that there are considerable delayed registrations added after each initial release.

Weekly registered deaths show a pattern of increasing deaths into the mid-year (June to August) Australian winter, with week 26 deaths being the highest June deaths on record. June 2024 deaths were 4.6% higher than June 2023 deaths. Week 26 of each year is indicated for easy reference. Date of start of vaccine rollout and 1st and 2nd booster starts are also indicated.

Monthly deaths in 2024 follow a similar pattern to and are just slightly lower than 2022, Australia’s worst ever mortality year. Deaths in March of 2024 were higher than all prior years.

Men die at higher rates than women. Men had their highest ever June death count in 2024. This will still rise as late registrations are compiled.

A baseline was generated by putting the monthly 2015 to 2019 monthly mortality data into Excel Forecast, to forecast the likely monthly deaths from 2020 to 2024, based on historical trending. This baseline trends upwards, and a rational estimation of expected deaths is generated.

Australian deaths remain well above levels which would have been expected based on pre-pandemic trending: Australia is yet to have any respite from the accumulating excess deaths.

Deaths rose sharply in June 2024 reaching 54,029 excess deaths / Australians prematurely dead.

The % change from forecast death rates is shown. June 2024 deaths rose to 21% above baseline. There have not been below-expected death numbers since March 2021.

Which age-groups and gender contribute the deaths? Death months which represent 2024 monthly highest historical deaths are marked. Young men (0-44) had their highest ever February monthly deaths in 2024. Middle aged men (45-64) had their highest ever February and March deaths in 2024. Elderly men aged 75-84 had their highest ever June deaths, while 85+ men had their highest monthly deaths in both March and June 2024.

Young Australian women (0-44) and women aged 45-64 had their highest April deaths in 2024. Women aged 65 to 74 had their highest February deaths, while women aged 75 to 84 had their highest deaths in January and February. Very elderly women had their highest ever March deaths.

COD death data shows increasing cancer, dementia, respiratory disease and other cardiac conditions related deaths.

Something unrelenting and ongoing has made many Australians vulnerable to death! Of course, it is the covid-19 vaccines, which the government continues to encourage everyone 18 years and older to take at least one dose. Up to 3 doses can be given to babies and children with risk factors and immunocompromise. Never mind that the injection can cause these very conditions!

Young immunocompromised and healthy elderly are recommended to take annual boosters, while those aged 75+ are recommended to take boosters every 6 months. This could surely explain the ongoing excess deaths among Australians.

My Hong Kong data evaluation (article) shows a distinct spike in deaths with each additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine administered. I have no doubt that the same applies in Australia. So much for safe vaccines!

Ironically, June 2024 marked Australia’s highest reported Covid-19 deaths since January 2023! So much for effective vaccines!

Winter is a hard time for the vulnerable and some cannot withstand winter weather and succumb. June to August are Australia’s coldest months: I forecast that the July and August mortality data, when they are released will be grim.

If similar happens in Europe this year, and UK where they are turning off gas/heat subsidies for the elderly, the coming winter will be bleak and sad.

Is anyone concerned yet? Please share!