ABS has Released Australian Mortality Data from Jan - June 2024, with June Running 21% Above Baseline. 2024 Week 26 has the highest ever W26 deaths. Elderly Men fare worse than Women.
2024 deaths mirror 2022 deaths which was Australia's worst ever death year: 54,029 Australians have died prematurely over the pandemics years with no respite from these excess deaths.
ABS has released the provisional mortality data for January to June 2024, reporting more deaths than 2023 (+1.3%), but fewer than 2022 (-2.5%). Never forget that 2022 was 18.8% higher than the 2015-2019 baseline.
Historical baseline data is not presented in these monthly releases, though historical raw data from 2015 to 2023 is available for download.
This release added 16,855 deaths for June 2024, and 270 late registered deaths for January to May, to bring total deaths for the first 6 months of 2024 to 91,319. First and latest release is labelled, showing that there are considerable delayed registrations added after each initial release.
Weekly registered deaths show a pattern of increasing deaths into the mid-year (June to August) Australian winter, with week 26 deaths being the highest June deaths on record. June 2024 deaths were 4.6% higher than June 2023 deaths. Week 26 of each year is indicated for easy reference. Date of start of vaccine rollout and 1st and 2nd booster starts are also indicated.
Monthly deaths in 2024 follow a similar pattern to and are just slightly lower than 2022, Australia’s worst ever mortality year. Deaths in March of 2024 were higher than all prior years.
Men die at higher rates than women. Men had their highest ever June death count in 2024. This will still rise as late registrations are compiled.
A baseline was generated by putting the monthly 2015 to 2019 monthly mortality data into Excel Forecast, to forecast the likely monthly deaths from 2020 to 2024, based on historical trending. This baseline trends upwards, and a rational estimation of expected deaths is generated.
Australian deaths remain well above levels which would have been expected based on pre-pandemic trending: Australia is yet to have any respite from the accumulating excess deaths.
Deaths rose sharply in June 2024 reaching 54,029 excess deaths / Australians prematurely dead.
The % change from forecast death rates is shown. June 2024 deaths rose to 21% above baseline. There have not been below-expected death numbers since March 2021.
Which age-groups and gender contribute the deaths? Death months which represent 2024 monthly highest historical deaths are marked. Young men (0-44) had their highest ever February monthly deaths in 2024. Middle aged men (45-64) had their highest ever February and March deaths in 2024. Elderly men aged 75-84 had their highest ever June deaths, while 85+ men had their highest monthly deaths in both March and June 2024.
Young Australian women (0-44) and women aged 45-64 had their highest April deaths in 2024. Women aged 65 to 74 had their highest February deaths, while women aged 75 to 84 had their highest deaths in January and February. Very elderly women had their highest ever March deaths.
COD death data shows increasing cancer, dementia, respiratory disease and other cardiac conditions related deaths.
Something unrelenting and ongoing has made many Australians vulnerable to death! Of course, it is the covid-19 vaccines, which the government continues to encourage everyone 18 years and older to take at least one dose. Up to 3 doses can be given to babies and children with risk factors and immunocompromise. Never mind that the injection can cause these very conditions!
Young immunocompromised and healthy elderly are recommended to take annual boosters, while those aged 75+ are recommended to take boosters every 6 months. This could surely explain the ongoing excess deaths among Australians.
My Hong Kong data evaluation (article) shows a distinct spike in deaths with each additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine administered. I have no doubt that the same applies in Australia. So much for safe vaccines!
Ironically, June 2024 marked Australia’s highest reported Covid-19 deaths since January 2023! So much for effective vaccines!
Winter is a hard time for the vulnerable and some cannot withstand winter weather and succumb. June to August are Australia’s coldest months: I forecast that the July and August mortality data, when they are released will be grim.
If similar happens in Europe this year, and UK where they are turning off gas/heat subsidies for the elderly, the coming winter will be bleak and sad.
Is anyone concerned yet? Please share!
Total horror movie we've fallen into, it's like Jonestown, yet people have been hypnotized by the propaganda... Including those delivering the propaganda I feel.
I'd have been conned if I hadn't studied microbiology many years ago at uni... I'd like to know how many microbiologists took this poison... It defies logic to interfere with this system, ever... We do not and can not know enough to meddle at the foundational level of our health and expect a successful result... I've often said until we can say "beam me up" and be reassembled successfully somewhere else, it is only then that we know enough to interfere at the genetic level...
I had to pull out my old uni textbook, to check I remembered everything correctly, and yep there it was in black and white, the basic science... what the hell are we doing interfering with our bodies on the most basic level?
Raven and Johnson "Biology" (1989) which had some great colour diagrams around page 302, and very clear explanations of our cellular operations.
Not sure that you could practically carry a copy of that around though... But the few paragraphs on page 309, which always helped me understand how it all fits together, spells everything out... once this is understood... anyone would be be just as horrified as I was by the mere suggestion of putting "errant" man made mRNA code into any cell...
From Raven and Johnson , page 309 explanation of mRNA transcription and translation in broad terms (I added the capitals for emphasis ):
"REGULATING GENE EXPRESSION... A CELL must know not only HOW to make a particular protein, but also WHEN.
"It is important for an organism to be able to CONTROL WHICH of its GENES ARE BEING TRANSCRIBED, AND WHEN.
"There is, for example, little point for a cell to produce an enzyme when the enzyme's substrate, the target of its activity, is not present in the cell.
"Much energy can be saved if the enzyme is not produced very much until the appropriate substrate is encountered and the enzyme's activity will be of use to the cell.
"From a broader perspective, the growth and development of multicellular organisms entails a long series of biochemical reactions, each DELICATELY TUNED to achieve a precise effect.
"Specific enzyme activities are called into play and bring about a particular change. Once this change has occurred, those particular enzyme activities cease, lest they disrupt other activities that follow.
"During development, GENES ARE TRANSCRIBED in a CAREFULLY PRESCRIBED ORDER, each gene for a SPECIFIED PERIOD OF TIME.
"The hereditary message is played like a piece of music on a grand organ in which particular proteins are the notes and the hereditary information which regulates their expression is the score.
"Organisms control the expression of their genes largely by controlling WHEN the transcription of individual genes begins (Figure 15-15).
"Most genes possess special nucleotide sequences called regulatory sites, which act as points of control. These nucleotide sequences are recognized by specific regulatory proteins within the cell which bind to the sites."
I find emphasis on the words capitalised above, plus the bit about the music on a grand organ, the fact it is all delicately timed, for a specified time, when the conditions are just right, when the right substrates are present...
To interfere in this delicate process (at any time) with inserting man made mRNA code could (and does) cause catastrophic events within the cell leading to overall collapse of the multicellular organism whether that be cellular dysfunction, enzyme and hormone disruption, cellular death, tissue necrosis, autoimmunity or cancer...
WTF are we doing to humanity?
How TF are doctors somehow not aware of this basic mechanism of cellular function? Seriously how can they NOT see the immediate danger of this interference??
Who is the pied piper making everyone go along with this Jonestown style poisoning event?
Covid was never serious enough to tinker with our cells genetically, the antibodies produced were not worth the method to produce them (apart from the fact they were at best useless, IgG antibodies not really going to prevent or stop a respiratory disease, IgA antibodies are what were required in the mucous membranes)
I'm sharing this article around, but just as before, it will fall on deaf ears I'm sure... I've managed to awaken some... But unfortunately not enough people will listen or consider, even if they know someone with an injury, they think it's an allergic reaction, rather than a genetic reaction that will happen to everyone... and depending on where the payload lands will determine the effect on individual health...
I hope I'm wrong but the basic premise of these injections has death and injury written all over them, by design.
This Is amazing when you consider how good we have become at keeping people alive, especially procedures for cardiovascular issues. It would be nice to see this normalized per population cohorts and dare I say it, vaccination status.