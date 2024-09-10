Statement from PAO, via X in response to my post.

Misleading. In truth, (the) first 8 dengvaxia death cases only was dismissed. They are subject to certiorari at Court of Appeals. There are 35 separate dengvaxia death criminal cases still pending trial and more than 100 remaining dengvaxia death cases for filing by DOJ prosecutors. About 165 civil dengvaxia death cases still pending at another Regional Trial Court of Quezon City. Hence, Fake news are being scattered by the dengvaxia spearheaders.

The experts were not expert enough in the opinion of the court, and their opinions were taken as inadmissible. Though there is a not a more highly experienced pathologist that Dr. Erfe, recently promoted to Deputy Chief Public Attorney of PAO, despite attempts to smear him over his investigation of child deaths following the dengvaxia rollout. Will the courts only accept international experts?

The court also concluded that the children had underlying health conditions and so their deaths could not be proven as due to the Dengvaxia vaccines. They blamed the barangay health official for administering vaccines when perhaps they might not have if they had done a thorough history and discovered the underlying health conditions.

My friend Albert of WelcometheEagle is a genius and expert when it comes to monitoring and data mining the US VAERS system. He just brought to my attention that VAERS has uploaded a new batch of 63 Dengvaxia deaths on 6th September, 62 of these dating back from 2016-2022. They have also deleted 7 covid-19 Pfizer reports, but added 1 Janssen, 1 Pfizer report, and 1 pneumocovax report.

Referring to the VAERSAWARE site:

As of 2 August 2024, the Philippines had 10,483 VAERS entries.

This is updated to 10,637 on 6th September 2024.

7,808 of these are reports from the Covid-19 Vaccines; Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer, and include 1,163 deaths and 78 permanent disabilities.

One death was added compared to the prior report: a Janssen report was updated to a death outcome for the 41 yo male victim. He was injected on 12 March 2022, reacted (and died?) the same day. The event is reported as unassessable.

Of course, these reports to VAERS are under-reported. Real death counts are likely far higher, considering also the current cumulative excess deaths somewhere in the range of half a million, up to the end of 2023.

Referring to non-Covid-19 reports: there are 2,833 (from the prior 2,680) events from non-covid-19 vaccines. 829 of these (29%) are from children aged 0 - 17. 535 (19%) have no age provided in the report.

The manufacturers include the following: -

The events include 264 events (22 deaths) for rabies vaccines, 22 events (3 deaths) for HPV vaccines, 1,528 events (80 deaths & 109 permanent disabilities) for various flu vaccines, and 360 reports (up from 208) from Dengvaxia, of which 262 (up from 205) reports are of deaths.

1 report was received and published in 2021. 159 reports were received in 2022, but only 146 of these were published in the same year. 44 reports were received in 2022 and 57 were published. 153 reports have been received and published in 2024.

OpenVaers shows the narratives of outcomes. Cases can be easily reviewed. Open Vaers results are currently only available up to 2 August 2024.

From the last page of the openvaers results; adverse event reports are still trickling in.

Second last report, VAERS ID2716289 appears to be from a lawyer and reports on 99 patients who died of severe dengue following receipt of Dengvaxia. This report is counted as a single, not 99 deaths. Given the known URF (underreporting factor), dengvaxia deaths are likely far higher than the 262 reported.

The following is one of the children whose case was used in the legal case:-

The Dengvaxia saga is far from over. The children who received these vaccines (now mostly young adults), will likely be at risk for fatal outcome from severe dengue their entire lives.

Meanwhile the WHO is blaming dengue cases on climate change and population growth and mobility. Local Philippines authorities are seeing a spike in dengue cases (fortunately without a rise in deaths) and are calling for new vaccine approvals, using the success of the Covid-19 vaccines as an example of vaccines preventing transmission!

The Covid-19 vaccine lies (wall of immunity, prevention of infection) continue in this same article, as calls for a second generation (safer?) dengue vaccine are made.