After my last post, I decided to look specifically at the reports of adverse reaction following pediatric dosing with Pfizer for children aged 5 to 11, and specifically deaths.

Recall that children younger than 12 had a different specific formulation and were given a half-dose compared to adults.

Pediatric vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 commenced on 7th Feb 2022.

The initial pediatric doses were reported as having been procured by the Philippines Government. Parents were assured that the vaccines were safe and thoroughly studied by the best experts in the world.

These pediatric vaccines were bought with World Bank financing.

Following are the global pediatric (0-11) deaths reported to the VAERS system.

I searched the VAERSAWARE using the inputs of Age 0-11 and Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine.

There are 40 global reports of pediatric deaths in VAERS following Pfizer injection. 16 of these are in the Philippines, which has more reports of pediatric deaths following receipt of the Pfizer product in VAERS than any other nation. Consider, that there is mass under-reporting of adverse events in the Philippines, 16 deaths may easily be magnitudes higher.

I can only conclude that it looks like the Philippines has been targeted!

Philippines has 3 lots in the top 5 lots causing global young pediatric deaths.

Reported pediatric deaths after Pfizer injection in the Philippines far outstrip those in any other nation.

These hot batches, with their accompanying harm and deaths seeming to be almost exclusive to the Philippines; with only Great Britain reporting 1 death from suspect hot lot FN4075.

The Filipino people and their leaders should be asking questions over these findings! Not only did Filipinos have the hottest lots in the universe from Janssen, but it also looks like they have the hottest pediatric lots in the Universe!

Philippines vaccines mostly came via the WHO COVAX scheme, though some were also bought through loans. It appears, though, that the pediatric doses were directly purchased by the Philippines Government. The government accepted new national debt to poison the nation’s children!

Please share this information.

It is well past time that data on the ongoing excess deaths, should compulsorily include vaccine data: dates and batch numbers for each administered shot, as well as official cause of death!

The outcomes of the experiment cannot be studied if no data is released! Those responsible for this genocide should be held to account.