Burning in the Philippines

PhilHealth packages for heat stroke have been hiked, with an upgraded value of about USD150; though that won’t get you very far in terms of paying a hospital bill at most hospitals.

Better to hydrate and have the sense to stay out of the midday sun!

At 12 noon, the natives swoon and no further work is done. But mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun. Noel Coward

Public schools have been shut to protect students and staff from heat! To be fair, many schools in the Philippines are not set up for high temperatures, with only fans provided. Is there sufficient risk from the heat to justify the learning loss, on top of the losses already accrued from 2020 to 2022?

Alternatively, is the shutting of schools a trick to convince us and our children that climate change is happening NOW, is so serious, so imminent, and so damaging that normal life can be halted? To manipulate minds and butter us up to accept with little fuss their apparently planned climate lockdowns!

Instead of talking about actual temperatures, which are mostly within normal range for this time of year, the media is full of “extreme danger” news about “heat index”, where heat index is being discussed as if it were temperature.

Heat index is a subjective “perceived heat”, a combination of temperature and humidity.

The actual temperatures have generally been in and just above the mid 30s, which is perfectly normal for this time of year! Here is historical weather for 29th April since 2009. There are hot years and cooler years; with high humidity being typical.

The heat in urban areas can be much higher than in greener rural areas. It also comes down to planning and managing the environment. A temperature taken at the side of an unshaded bitumen road, will be higher than one taken in a rural area. Temperatures can be manipulated!

Interesting that Asia’s summer temperatures are being splashed over international media! Can’t let a good fear opportunity go to waste!

South China Morning Post:

I am living through these temperatures: I sleep with an air conditioner at night - the softness of advancing middle age but can still manage daytime temperatures in the shade with just a fan. It is hot! It is humid! It feels like summer!

The hype feels like a narrative in play.

We should not be taken in by the temperature scaremongering. Authorities are attempting to condition us to accept planned climate lockdowns. However, in reality, the weather is not exceptional for this time of year. Will this be the same story as Covid-19; there was no pandemic, but it was created. There is no climate catastrophe, it is being created!

For a good introduction into “climate” and “carbon”, please watch the documentary linked below which sets out the background, history, and forces at play, in the climate change dogma. You might be surprised to understand, contrary to the narrative:-

Current temperatures are not higher than extended-historical levels; though temperatures are rising very slowly and slightly, the world is emerging from a cold period and returning towards more usual heat levels.

Carbon dioxide does not cause temperatures to rise, instead, carbon dioxide levels follow temperature.

If carbon dioxide levels drop too low, plants will starve and they (and animals, including us) will die.

Plants, animals, and living organisms thrive in warmer rather than cooler temperatures, and at higher rather than lower carbon-dioxide levels;

Misplaced, misconceived efforts trying to cool the planet, may jeopardize our survival.

Blocking the sun is the sheer idiocy of maniacal lunatics! No sun = no life! The effects of such stupidity could look like an evil plan to wipe life from this planet!

Protect the Vaccinated from the Unvaccinated

A lawmaker who in April of 2021 pushed for the passage of laws to protect the vaccinated from the irresponsible, selfish, and dangerous to society, unvaccinated, has died while in the US for heart surgery.

While no law was enacted, many of the measures that he pushed for were enforced from 2020 up towards the end of 2022. These included requirement to provide vaccination status for access to public spaces including many churces, malls, shopping centers and theatres, for study, for employment, and for travel.

3 years later, in April 2024!

Cardiac Damage Continues

Hot temperatures and dehydration may well be a critical risk and potential trigger for a cardiac episode in people with subclinical or clinical cardiac injury. Harm may be blamed on heat, rather than the underlying, possibly undiagnosed, medical condition. Given the now known risks of the Covid-19 vaccines, it does make sense for people to take extra care under hot (or under very cold), or indeed any stressful, conditions that may strain a weakened heart.

McCullough is calling out that 3-years post rollout of Covid-19 vaccines he is still seeing accumulating cardiac damage and deaths. This makes sense, sadly. Classic myocarditis had a 50% life expectancy of 5-years. The clinical outcomes for Covid-19 Vaccine induced cardiac damage are still being determined!

28th April 2024, Wake Up Asia 3, - Replay Links

Speakers (with approximate time tags) included Iris Koh (2-2:20), Dr Hoffe (2:20-2:40), Dr Chetty (2:40-3:00), Shabnam (3-3:20), Steve Kirsch (3:20-3:40), Raymond Ng (3:40-4), Dr John Tay (4-4:10), Prof Mustafa (4:10-5), Dr. Kenji Fujikawa (5 - 6), Johnny Vedmore (6-6:50). The surprise guest was Dr Syafiq Nordin, the Malaysian Doctor who has gone viral over his apology for recommending the vaccines.

If you want to watch just parts, please access here.

I watched / listened to most of the sessions. They were all brilliant.

There will be another session next Sunday 5th May 2024! I might be presenting.