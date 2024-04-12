President Marcos is in the US for a trilateral summit with the US and Japan.

Media is hailing the summit as a joint commitment to free, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Lawmakers also hail the that the involvement of the Philippines in the US-Japan Summit as evidence of the Philippines’ growing influence in the region.

I have to ask. Does this reflect the Philippines’ standing, or does it reflect the Philippines geographically ideal positioning for placement of foreign troops for countries wanting their own foothold in this important region? Will Philippines be key in shaping the future, or will Philippines be an important resource for other countries wanting to shape the region’s future?

In my unschooled eyes, it appears that the Philippines is bowing to other countries in exchange for promised investments, allowing itself to be used by global players, rather than setting its own independent policy. Is it wise for the Philippines to allow itself to be set between two sparing global superpowers? Philippines is far enough away from the US for any unrest here not to unduly bother most Americans (though America also is home to many Filipinos).

The peace and security implications are of concern for everyone living in Philippines and the region. The US seems to be offering military support to both Japan and the Philippines for defense of their nations against China!

Biden has also reiterated that the US will invoke the MDT (Mutual Defense Treaty - in which parties agree to send support if a party is being attacked) in case of any attack on PH aircraft or ships in the South China Sea. [The recent use of water cannons by China is not considered to be an armed attack].

Likely in response to the tripartite summit, China has claimed sovereignty over Pagasa Island.

Media is full of articles; mostly but no all US-biased.

Divided Opinions in the Philippines

Not all Filipino commentators agree with the current state of Filipino, US, and China relations. Philippines has a long history of cooperation with, and very considerable trade relations with China, and that is even before Chinese tourism, which is a big contributor to the Philippines economy.

Many Filipinos have Chinese ancestry, a legacy of this long relationship.

Who will lose out with soured China relationships. Surely the Filipino people.

What Next?

I am aware that the US has a reputation as a warmonger. She fights on foreign shores nearly always leaving the host countries far worse off than if war had never happened. The US is approaching elections. What better than an offshore skirmish to divert attention from politics and bolster support back home?

The Philippines will not benefit from increased regional tensions and instability. Investment and existing business thrive in stable and secure, predictable, peacetime environments. Expatriates and their families will not wish to / or perhaps even be permitted to locate to, or stay in the Philippines if safety and security, stability in the region is in question.

As an expatriate, I watch with trepidation. Again, I pray hard for my beloved adopted home and her people, that cool heads and diplomacy can be used to deescalate the current situation.

I am sure that neither side will readily agree over these mutually claimed territories, but perhaps agreeing to disagree and a firm commitment to long-term cooperation and building of relationships would be a rational approach!

May God bless and guide the leaders and decision-makers in China, Japan, Philippines, and the US! May peace and prosperity reign in each and every sovereign nation! May all cooperate for the good of the others and the future of our shared world!

Don’t give up! Be a fighter for peace and our best future!