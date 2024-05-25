I last updated Macau’s Covid-19 and Vital Statistics status in August 2023.

I wanted to check how Macau is doing now up to the first quarter of 2024, which now has published vital statistics data. Following are historical birth and quarterly birth and death data. Monthly data is sourced from the Macau Government Statistics Website. Their deaths continue to rise into 2024 and their births continue to drop.

Macau’s natural population increase (births - deaths) has dropped from 3,856 in 2018 to only 731 in 2023.

2024 data is already showing lower births than all prior years Jan-March data. This is not expected in 2024, a dragon year, where many couples would traditionally try to have a lucky dragon baby; 2000 and 2012 show spikes in births coinciding with the dragon years. If this trending in births and deaths continues, active depopulation is expected within the next 2 years.

Macau had long hard lockdowns and relatively few official Covid-19 deaths; only 123 deaths are recorded up to March 25, 2024.

Macau’s death spike in December 2022 and January 2023 coincided exactly with the rollout of Pfizer Bivalent boosters to the population. 114 deaths attributed to Covid-19, somehow can’t explain close to 600 excess deaths in each of December 2022 and January 2023! I cannot discover any other possible rational explanation for such a mass causality event! Macau was finally and slowly opening up in December 2022; yet I fail to see how that would have killed people!

Pfizer Bivalent rollout started in Macau on 1st of December 2022.

Macau gave Pfizer’s Vaccine official approval and license in January 2023.

The XBB Vaccine is now recommended for all persons aged 6 months and above. Babies should get 3 doses. 5 years and older may get 1 dose.

The answers to common questions from the Government Website are heart stopping.

It is recommended during pregnancy after 16 weeks. No evidence of adverse reactions is countenanced, but coincidental adverse reactions are tagged as being more common prior to 16 weeks.

Safe and effective is the mantra, and recommended for all. I have provided some of the responses provided to parents questioning these products by the Macau government.

Safe to administer along with other vaccines.

Myocarditis is rare and usually improves quickly after medication and rest.

Rest well, drink water, and avoid strenuous exercise (to avoid triggering death from cardiac impacts?).

Parents don’t worry about myocarditis. It is rare, mild, and rapidly improves (note they did not say “recovers”). Benefits far outweigh risks.

Presently available safety data is limited. Don’t give your child a second dose if it developed myocarditis after the first dose.

Macau’s Pharmacovigilance reports are very reassuring. From the latest Pharmacovigilance report dated 2nd May 2024. 1.8 million doses of products administered to citizens and residents.

99.9% of the population has received 1 or more doses. Just under 60% have received 3 or more doses.

There were 5,622 reported minor reactions of which 4,082 were caused by the vaccine, 33 were due to anxiety, and 1,493 were coincidental.

There were just 14 serious events reported, by definition involving death, hospitalization, or permanent injury. 1 of these was anaphylaxis, 5 were recognized as being caused by the vaccine (no details given), and 8 were coincidental or indeterminate.

So, there are 6 recognized serious reactions out of 1.8 million doses. 1 serious reaction per 300,000 doses. Clearly an acceptable risk considering that they prevent serious illness and death! As far as the authorities are concerned those 1,200 or so excess deaths in December 2022 and January 2023 are absolutely unrelated. The rising deaths and plummeting births have nothing to do with the Covid-19 injectables delivered to 99.9% of the population!

How reassuring! What whitewashing and gaslighting!

Macau residents and officials must be worried. The questions on their “most common questions” list reveals this. Yet no one can speak out. They are silent to their ongoing extinction!