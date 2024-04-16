Super Sally’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
PSA has released 2023 Vital Statistics Jan-November as of 31 Jan 2024, on 15th April 2024. Ischemic Heart Disease and Cancer showing…
In provisional 2023 data, births appear to be declining; substantially complete data only likely to be available by 3rd Qtr 2024. Worldwide population…
Apr 16
•
SuperSally888
10
Share this post
PSA has released 2023 Vital Statistics Jan-November as of 31 Jan 2024, on 15th April 2024. Ischemic Heart Disease and Cancer showing increasing contribution as Cause of Death. Excess Deaths Continue.
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Trilateral Summit with US-Japan-Philippines Heightens Tensions between China and the Philippines. Is Philippines kowtowing to foreign…
New investors look at peace and stability, consistent policy, ease of business in new markets. Current tensions are antithetical to business. If…
Apr 12
•
SuperSally888
9
Share this post
Trilateral Summit with US-Japan-Philippines Heightens Tensions between China and the Philippines. Is Philippines kowtowing to foreign interests in exchange for promised investments? Precarious Times!
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
News from the Philippines: 10 April 2024 is Eid'l Fitr Holiday. The Heat is On! Tedros Thanks PH for Support. DOH USEC Tayag Retires. More…
Link to make public comment on the WHO IRHs (via Roguski's stack). Please review and make your voice heard, a simple statement or a complex argument, up…
Apr 10
•
SuperSally888
10
Share this post
News from the Philippines: 10 April 2024 is Eid'l Fitr Holiday. The Heat is On! Tedros Thanks PH for Support. DOH USEC Tayag Retires. More Deaths of Public Figures. China-PH Tensions Continue.
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
Catastrophic Reduction in Fertility Rate from 2.7 in 2017 to 1.9 in 2022, to 1.5 in 2024 Reported by Commission on Population and…
30% of the population are aged 0-14, 52% aged 15 to 49. Population momentum alone should give continued population growth. Is infertility adding to…
Apr 9
•
SuperSally888
18
Share this post
Catastrophic Reduction in Fertility Rate from 2.7 in 2017 to 1.9 in 2022, to 1.5 in 2024 Reported by Commission on Population and Development on 5th April 2024.
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
PSA has released preliminary Vital Statistics for Jan-October 2023 on 1st April 2024. Births are currently trending higher than 2022 levels…
All Cause Mortality follows similar trending to prior 2023 Reports, with Ischemic Heart Disease Accounting for 19% of all deaths, followed by Neoplasms…
Apr 1
•
SuperSally888
16
Share this post
PSA has released preliminary Vital Statistics for Jan-October 2023 on 1st April 2024. Births are currently trending higher than 2022 levels (Jan-June) and so are deaths (Jan-July).
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Philippines - China Relations Under Strain Over Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea. Marcos stated Filipinos do not yield! Is Calling on…
The alignment of President Marcos with Western Allies Including US and Australia, places Philippines in a precarious position with her neighbor China…
Apr 1
•
SuperSally888
11
Share this post
Philippines - China Relations Under Strain Over Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea. Marcos stated Filipinos do not yield! Is Calling on Foreign Allies for Support.
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
March 2024
Australian Bureau of Statistics Has Released Complete Set of 2023 Data on 26 March 2024.
ABS reports 2023 deaths lower than 2022. Small consolation considering that the 2023 registered deaths continue above baseline deaths. All age-groups…
Mar 30
•
SuperSally888
38
Share this post
Australian Bureau of Statistics Has Released Complete Set of 2023 Data on 26 March 2024.
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
The Only Weapons in the DOH Toolbox Seem to be Jabs, threat of lockdowns, and masks. The massive overreaction to routine manageable…
Health department seems stuck in a time warp! Fear, fear, more fear! Pertussis is treatable and manageable. So is measles. Is media being used to prime…
Mar 27
•
SuperSally888
15
Share this post
The Only Weapons in the DOH Toolbox Seem to be Jabs, threat of lockdowns, and masks. The massive overreaction to routine manageable infections would be bemusing if it weren't so terrifying.
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Philippines DOH Aims to Bring Philippines Back to their Golden Age of Vaccination When 90+% of Filipinos were Fully Jabbed (with the few…
Pertussis outbreak announced. Authorities adhere to the belief that Pertussis is vaccine preventable. The vaccine may prevent serious illness, but does…
Mar 25
•
SuperSally888
16
Share this post
Philippines DOH Aims to Bring Philippines Back to their Golden Age of Vaccination When 90+% of Filipinos were Fully Jabbed (with the few doses available at that time) and Trusted Public Institutions.
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
University of the Philippines lost 6 Alumni (41-88 yo) in the 5 days from 11 to 15 Mar '24. No cause of death, except for the youngest Ms…
What is the chance of any organization simultaneously losing 6 people within a 5-day period, from natural causes, even if most were seniors? At least 2…
Mar 22
•
SuperSally888
11
Share this post
University of the Philippines lost 6 Alumni (41-88 yo) in the 5 days from 11 to 15 Mar '24. No cause of death, except for the youngest Ms. Mona who died of presumed MI while mountaineering.
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
News from the Philippines 21 March 2021. Gia Sison, Revived from Aborted Cardiac Death, Dies Again on 21st March 2024. She Received…
Philippines-China Relationship on Shakey Ground. Charter Change to attract foreign investment approved at HOR Level. Still for upper house discussion…
Mar 21
•
SuperSally888
13
Share this post
News from the Philippines 21 March 2021. Gia Sison, Revived from Aborted Cardiac Death, Dies Again on 21st March 2024. She Received AstraZeneca on 8th March 2021. WEF Philippines Round Table Meetings.
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
4th Joint Hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Safety and Committee on Human Rights held on 19th March 2024. Discussions Centered on…
Compensation fund access for harmed Persons, Human Rights, Slowing Population Growth with dropping births and their reasons, among others. After 3.75…
Mar 20
•
SuperSally888
17
Share this post
4th Joint Hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Safety and Committee on Human Rights held on 19th March 2024. Discussions Centered on IHRs and Pandemic Treaty, Excess Deaths, Censorship,
supersally.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
© 2024 Sally Ann
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts